Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 2,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 12.6% of American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 120.45% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $260,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

