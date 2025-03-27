Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

