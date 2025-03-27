Xponance Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

BPMC opened at $90.72 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

