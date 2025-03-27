Xponance Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

