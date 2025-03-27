Xponance Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

