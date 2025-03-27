Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after acquiring an additional 255,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $94.18 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.04 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

