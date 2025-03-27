Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.