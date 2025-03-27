Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.49, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

View Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.