XOS (XOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XOS Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.67. XOS has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
XOS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.