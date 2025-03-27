XOS (XOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XOS Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.67. XOS has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

