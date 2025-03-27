Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 733,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 690,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 253,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.