X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.27 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock valued at $91,198. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

