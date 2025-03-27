Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to evaluate and explore strategic options, which includes acquisition of an investment advisory business and financial services business, as well as invests in other businesses. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

