Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wright Investors’ Service Price Performance
Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.34.
About Wright Investors’ Service
