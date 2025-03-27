Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wright Investors’ Service Price Performance

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

About Wright Investors’ Service

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to evaluate and explore strategic options, which includes acquisition of an investment advisory business and financial services business, as well as invests in other businesses. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.