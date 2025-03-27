Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.19 on Thursday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

