Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 105,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.