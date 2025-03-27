Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 103,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.23.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $513.40 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.80 and its 200-day moving average is $553.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

