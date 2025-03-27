Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUGFree Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $740,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,434,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,529 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 3.7 %

UAUG opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (BATS:UAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.