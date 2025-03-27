Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $740,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,434,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,529 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 3.7 %

UAUG opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

