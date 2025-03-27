Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,988 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.79% of Workday worth $543,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 387.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 355,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total value of $14,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,145 shares of company stock valued at $123,289,438. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

