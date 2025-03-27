Wolfe Research Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Outperform

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $978.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.39.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $831.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $900.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. This trade represents a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

