WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 369,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,827% from the previous session’s volume of 19,193 shares.The stock last traded at $48.26 and had previously closed at $48.65.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

