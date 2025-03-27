WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 369,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,827% from the previous session’s volume of 19,193 shares.The stock last traded at $48.26 and had previously closed at $48.65.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
