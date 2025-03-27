WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on March 28th

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $34.43.
About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
