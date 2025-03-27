WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

NYSEARCA EMMF opened at $26.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

