WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA EMMF opened at $26.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Company Profile
