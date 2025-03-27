WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 6.7% increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

USIN opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

