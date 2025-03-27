WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,121,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,450,000 after purchasing an additional 579,868 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Walmart by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 297,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 65,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $682.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,528 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,140. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

