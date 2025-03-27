WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $6.47 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.9 %

SAM opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

