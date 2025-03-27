WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,119 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 442.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after acquiring an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,290,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Group by 7,580.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $366.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.