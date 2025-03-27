WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $96,214,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in eBay by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

