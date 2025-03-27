WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $162.15 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

