WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $12.90 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. UGI comprises about 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 0.5 %

UGI stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.