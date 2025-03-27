WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $12.90 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. UGI comprises about 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at UGI
In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
UGI Stock Up 0.5 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
