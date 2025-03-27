WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.16 Million in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $343,497,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,977,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $18,320,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURB shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

