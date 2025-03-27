WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the period. Crane comprises about 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Crane worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $45,127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $17,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,890,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 67.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 2.6 %

Crane stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

