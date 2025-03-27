WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of QuidelOrtho worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.