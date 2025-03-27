Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

