Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) EVP Scott B. Flaherty Sells 5,026 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,625,315. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLFC opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

