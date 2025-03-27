William Blair Forecasts Immunic FY2026 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Immunic in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.89. Immunic has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

