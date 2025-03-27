WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.50. WidePoint shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6,790 shares.

WidePoint Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

