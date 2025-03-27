What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Best Buy Q1 Earnings?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.