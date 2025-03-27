What is Wedbush’s Forecast for APRE FY2029 Earnings?

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

