What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Neurogene Q1 Earnings?

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

NGNE opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 449,337 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Neurogene by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Neurogene by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 355,416 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurogene by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 659,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurogene

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

