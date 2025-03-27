What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for EYPT FY2025 Earnings?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $416.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $23.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

