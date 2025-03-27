Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

