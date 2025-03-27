Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEG Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. WEG has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

WEG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

