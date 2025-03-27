Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for KB Home Q2 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

KB Home Stock Up 1.0 %

KB Home stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.