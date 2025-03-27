Wedbush Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 32.9 %

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 9,933,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,898. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.