Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 181,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Walmart by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 561,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,528 shares of company stock worth $14,096,140. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $682.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

