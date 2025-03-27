Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 76341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

