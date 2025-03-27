Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.