Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

