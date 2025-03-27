Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
