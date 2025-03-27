Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 28th.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of VMAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 846,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,749. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

