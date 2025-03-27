Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.15. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 187,867 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
