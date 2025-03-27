Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.15. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 187,867 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,059,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

