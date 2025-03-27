Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.15. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 187,867 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,059,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

