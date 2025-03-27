Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

